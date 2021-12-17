Indian Fans Brutally Troll Pak's Mohd Hasnain For Repeating Infamous Ajmal Blooper; Watch

Pakistan on Thursday pulled off a record chase in the third T20I to clean sweep the touring West Indies team 3-0. Led by the formidable opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, Pakistan chased down a mammoth total of 207 runs in just 18.5 overs. However, not everything went according to plan for the home team, as a handful of players ended up in an unwanted book. Mohammad Hasnain and Iftikhar Ahmed were involved in a hilarious mix-up in which they dropped Shamarh Brooks' catch to spark old memories of a similar drop catch by Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik.

Brooks was attempting to knock a length ball on the stumps by coming down the crease on the second delivery of the eighth over when the event occurred. The West Indies hitter mistimed the stroke, and the ball flew up into the sky, straight to Hasnain and Iftikhar, who were waiting to capture the catch at long-on. However, neither of them catches the ball, which falls to the ground as both fielders stare at each other, implying that the catch was theirs to take.

Netizens mock Pak players

In 2008, during a match between Pakistan and the West Indies, a similar scenario occurred. Back then, the players engaged in the mix-up were Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal. The event at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday is gathering popularity among fans, who are reminded of Ajmal and Malik's historic catch drop. Here's how fans are reacting to the incident.

Hasnain Paying a Tribute to Ajmal's Famous Catch 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aJHFolGjDm — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 16, 2021

Mohammad Hasnain recreates the famous Saaed Ajmal drop catch 🤣 #PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/keCS4sPv1U — Adish 🇮🇳 (@36__NotAllOut) December 16, 2021

Amit Mishra came pretty close to Saeed Ajmal with that drop catch of Uthappa #IPL pic.twitter.com/x6GjvkDuW1 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) April 28, 2017

New Ajmal Malik 2.0#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/ecSVoiJtfk — Sajawal khaN NiaZi( MaNN NiaZee waTTa khel)😍😘 (@SajwalNiaZii) December 16, 2021

Hasnain & ifti 🤝 Malik & ajmal

On both occasions opponent was west indies 😂😂❤️ #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/YQj12liy5P — Saad Irfan 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan967) December 16, 2021

History Repeat Itself🔥😂

Malik x Ajmal Now Iftikhar x Hasnain #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/kGoDiWJjcY — Talha Rashid🇵🇰❤ (@talharashid003) December 16, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first. West Indies posted a massive total of 207 runs 37-ball 64 runs by Pooran. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in just 18.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam forged a 158-run partnership to immediately put Pakistan in the driving seat. The match was eventually finished by Asif Ali.

Image: @rizwanplsbemine/Twitter