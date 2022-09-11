Indian Fans Denied Entry Into Dubai Stadium For Pakistan & Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final Match

In a shocking development, Indian fans who had come to watch the Asia Cup final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, on September 11, were allegedly turned away from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They were denied entry for wearing the Indian cricket team's jersey.

In a video shared by Bharat Army, the Indian fan community and other stadium goers are seen saying that they were turned away from the match venue for donning team India jerseys.

"As an Indian fan, we were not allowed inside the stadium which is Kind of weird. The same happened with two others. We were literally asked to leave because we were wearing Indian jerseys...Why I as an Indian fan would wear any other jersey," a fan said.

Another fan said, "They heckled us and were saying Indian go back. We went to watch cricket and have fun but this is very very wrong."

"SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’!" the Bharat Army said.

"SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing 'India jersies'!" the Bharat Army said.

It also urged International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council to probe the incident. "We urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!" the Bharat Army wrote.

The final of the Asia Cup is being played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged team from their last Super 4 game while Pakistan made two changes with Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah coming in for Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali.

