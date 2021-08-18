Indian Fans Groove To 'Saat Samundar' on UK Streets After England's Loss At Lord's; WATCH

Team India on Monday defeated England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the second Test and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. England, who started day five of the Lord's Test in a strong position, eventually lost the game by 151 runs to a 'brilliant' India. The players had a heated exchange of words at regular intervals, but India fed off the intense atmosphere to lift their game while the hosts got sidetracked.

The 'special' win at Lord's in the second Test was widely celebrated by Team India's fans. In fact, a video of Indian fans dancing on UK streets on Bollywood's song 'Saat Samundar' has been going viral on social media. In the video, Indian fans dancing on UK streets holding the Tricolour high can be seen grooving to the tunes of Saat Samundar song. While the UK police try to control the traffic, the fans look overjoyed after India's Lord's Test victory.

Watch Video of Indian fans dancing on UK streets after Lord's Test victory-

After India's win against England at Lord’s, people were dancing on ‘Saat Samundar’ on the street in UK.#IndvsEng #ChakdeIndia pic.twitter.com/AEBymae1S8 — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) August 18, 2021

Joe Root admits to committing tactical blunders

English captain Joe Root admitted committing tactical blunders and said he underestimated the Indian lower-order after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's batting heroics fashioned an epic win at Lord's in the second Test.

"I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain. Tactically I could have done things slightly differently," Root said at the post-match virtual news conference.

"It (Shami and Bumrah partnership) was the pivotal moment of the game, without question, and I don't think I dealt with that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position. It's just disappointing we didn't manage to close out that innings how we could have. Probably I just underestimated how challenging and useful the lower order defence can be so as I said a lot falls on my shoulders," Root said.

Joe Root also admitted the short-ball ploy against Shami and Bumrah failed.

"Looking back, I'd look at some of the field placings and the way we bowled. We could have looked at maybe attacking the stumps a little bit more frequently and using short ball as more of a surprise," he said.

(Image Credits: @IMJadeja/Twitter)