'Indian Fans Love Cricket': Smriti Mandhana's Response To 'Women's IPL Coming Next Year'

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana responded in an epic fashion to a journalist's query on the upcoming women's IPL on Sunday. Mandhana, who is currently in England for the Women's Hundred competition, expressed her joy at learning that a women's IPL is being planned for 2023. She predicted that the tournament "will be great" once it is launched. The BCCI has reportedly set aside a window in March 2023 for the inaugural edition of the women's IPL.

"I think whenever we play there is a lot of enthusiasm back home irrespective of the format. Indian fans love cricket and they turn up to support us regardless of One Day or T20. So Women's IPL will be great," Mandhana said.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI has earmarked a window in March 2023 for the first-ever season of Women's IPL. In order to accommodate the tournament, the apex cricketing body has advanced the dates for the women's domestic season by a month. Earlier, the women's domestic competitions used to take place from November to March but they will now be held from October to February.

Demand for Women's IPL grows

The Women's T20 Challenge event, which the BCCI has been hosting for four years, has become very well-liked and popular among Indian cricket fans. In 2018, a two-team exhibition game served as the competition's debut before being expanded to a three-team tournament. Every year, during the backend of the Indian Premier League, female cricketers from all over the world, including those from Australia and England, gather for the Women's T20 Challenge in India.

Despite the T20 Challenge competition, there have been increasing calls from all corners of the cricketing world for the women's IPL to begin. Several prominent names have already called on the BCCI to launch the women's IPL as soon as possible. Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj is among the names who have asked for a women's IPL. Mithali has said that she will think about coming out of retirement if the women's IPL is held next year.

One of the major advantages of the women's IPL, according to Mithali, will be the expansion of the talent pool and the facilitation of the transition of domestic players to the international stage.

(Image: PTI)