Indian Fans Turn Up In Large Numbers To Watch Virat Kohli & Co. Train In Nets; WATCH

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, Indian players were spotted in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to practice for their opening encounter. Hundreds of fans turned up to watch their favourite players practice in the nets at the MCG.

In a video shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle, hundreds of fans can be seen watching Indian stars train in the nets. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant are among the Indian players who were seen practicing in the nets on Saturday. As Indian players sweated it out in the practice session, they were cheered on by the fans who were standing outside the area to watch them in action.

It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. 🇮🇳🥁👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z3ZiICSHL8 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2022

India vs Pakistan

The Indian team suffered a couple of major setbacks even before the start of the tournament as star players Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injuries. Mohammed Shami was named as Bumrah's replacement in the World Cup squad, while Axar Patel was added in place of Jadeja, who hurt himself during the Asia Cup in the UAE.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Image: Twitter/BCCI