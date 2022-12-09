Indian Pace Legend Front-runner To Become Team India’s New Chairman Of Selectors: Report

Indian pace legend Venkatesh Prasad is reportedly the front-runner to be named as the new chairman of India’s selection committee. As per a report by InsideSport, they were informed by a source close to top BCCI officials that Prasad has had the most illustrious cricketing career, among other candidates. The report also states that the BCCI is expecting to get a T20 Specialist as one of the members of the selection committee.

As reported by InsideSport, the source related to the BCCI said, “The new selection committee will be finalized and announced before the end of this month. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most experienced cricketers who has applied for the role. No formal discussions have happened but he is likely to get a vote of confidence from all as new chairman”.

At the same time, BCCI is also said to be looking for a selector who has played T20 cricket in the past. While the lookout for any such candidate is still not materialized, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik is firm with their stance ‘to pick selectors with a vision for rebuilding the team’.

What can the new selection committee possibly look like?

While Venkatesh is being tipped to become the new chairman as a representative from the South Zone, Salil Ankola’s name is coming forward from the West Zone. SS Das of Odisha can be picked from the East Zone, Maninder Singh, Atul Wasan & Nikhil Chopra are in contention from the North Zone. Meanwhile, Nayan Mongia’s name is doing rounds as a pick from the North Zone.

Meanwhile, the report states that the CAC will interview the candidate this week, before taking a call next week. Interestingly, BCCI is reportedly not in favor of giving a second chance to former chairman Chetan Sharma, who has reapplied for the role. This comes as a massive task for the CAC as India is looking to revamp their side in T20I cricket, following a disappointing exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

“It will be a collective decision. Nobody is ruled out. Chetan has had a mixed bag. He succeeded in some and failed in some. Not winning the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup is a collective failure. One cannot just blame the selectors or the players. Whether Chetan will be back, it will be a discussion,” the official added, as per InsideSport’s report.