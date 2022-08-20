Indian Pacer Jhulan Goswami Set To Retire At Lord's After 20-year International Career

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami had finally decided to bring down the curtain on her legendary career by playing her final match at Lord's cricket ground. According to several reports, Goswami will retire from international cricket after India's third and final ODI of the tour of England on September 24. The 39-year-old was named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series on Friday, after missing the previous series in Sri Lanka in July.

India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour that comprises of six matches. The three WT20Is will be held in Hove on September 10, Derby on September 13 and Bristol on September 15. The ODIs series is scheduled to take place at Hove on September 18, Canterbury on September 21 and the Lord's on September 24.

Jhulan Goswami to retire

Jhulan Goswami's retirement comes just two months after Mithali Raj retired from cricket. Mithali, the former skipper, retired on June 8 after donning Team India's blue jersey for 23 long years. Goswami last played an ODI match for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year. Reports have stated that the board had spoken to Goswami about not only looking to the future but also building a pool of young fast bowlers for matches across all formats. As per the report, a board official said that BCCI was keen on giving her a proper farewell as she couldn't say goodbye on the field after picking up a side strain during India's final group game against South Africa at the World Cup.

Jhulan Goswami retirement: A look back at India pacers impressive stats

Goswami will leave cricket as the highest wicket-taker in women's internationals, with 352 wickets across formats. She began her international career as a 19-year-old in March 2002 and played for India over two decades. She represented the country in 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs. She picked up 44 wickets in Test, 252 wickets in Women's ODI and 56 wickets in Women's T20I.

During the World Cup, Goswami equalled the record for most wickets (39) in the history of the tournament. Jhulan Goswami made her international debut in 2005 and since then she has represented India in five different World Cups. The tall pacer made her World Cup debut the same year as her international debut. She has played in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the World Cup.