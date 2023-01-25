Last Updated:

Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj Climbs To No.1 In ODI Bowlers Rankings, Sets Internet Ablaze

Mohammed Siraj became the no. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC Men's ODI Bowlers rankings, courtesy of his recent exploits. Know how the Internet reacted.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Mohammed Siraj

Image: BCCI


Mohammed Siraj continues to climb up the ladders of world cricket as he has now become the no. 1 ranked ODI bowler in the ICC rankings. As revealed by ICC, Siraj eclipsed the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Starc to achieve the milestone. This comes a day after the 29-year-old was named in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.

Siraj now sits at top of the rankings with a total of 729 points, two points more than Hazlewood’s tally. Kiwi veteran Boult has 708 points to his credit, while Starc follows with a total of 665 points. It is pertinent to mention that Siraj has become the no. 1 ODI bowler in world cricket for the first time in his career. 

“One of India's most consistent fast bowlers”

Announcing the development on their official website, ICC said, “It's a remarkable rise for Siraj, who only returned to India's ODI setup in February last year following a three-year hiatus without playing a 50-over match at the international level. Since then Siraj has collected 37 wickets from 20 matches to be one of India's most consistent fast bowlers and the accolades have started to pile in for the underrated 28-year-old”.

Reactions to the major milestone by Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj’s ODI career in a brief

In his ODI career so far, Siraj has grabbed a total of 38 wickets in 21 games, at an average of 20.73. Interestingly, 14 of the 38 wickets have come for Siraj in his last five ODI appearances, which also includes two four-wicket hauls. Playing his first 50-over match of the year, Siraj grabbed 2/30 in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, before taking a three-wicket haul in the next.

Mohammed Siraj’s four wicket-hauls against Sri Lanka and New Zealand

Siraj then grabbed four wickets in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, where the Lankan side collapsed on the score of 73 runs in 22 wickets. Courtesy of the first-innings score of 390/5, India won the match by a massive margin of 317 runs. He registered a four-wicket haul for the second time in his ODI cricket in the 1st ODI against New Zealand last week.

