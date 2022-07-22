Indian Pacers From CSK & DC Squad Sign Up For New Australian T20 Tournament In Queensland

Indian cricketers Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary have signed up to play in Queensland's new T20 league called the KFC T20 Max series. The Indian Premier League (IPL) stars will visit Australia as part of an exchange with the MRF Pace Foundation. Sakariya, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will join the Sunshine Coast in the competition, while Chennai Super Kings' Choudhary will represent Wynnum-Manly.

Sakariya and Choudhary to play in Australia

"We’re delighted that KFC has backed this competition which gives contracted players and premier club players the chance to impress leading into the BBL and domestic cricket seasons. It is designed to strengthen the pathway to the BBL for aspiring players and provide a high-quality T20 opportunity for current BBL players," Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said in a statement.

The duo will feature in the T20 Max competition, which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 4. Both Sakariya and Choudhary will also get the opportunity to train at the National Cricket Centre in Queensland, where they are expected to help the Queensland Bulls with their pre-season preparations for the upcoming domestic one-day competition.

Sakariya has played for India on the international stage, having made his debut in ODIs and T20Is in Sri Lanka last year. Choudhary, on the other hand, is yet to make his India debut but has the experience of playing first-class cricket for Maharashtra and T20s for the Chennai Super Kings. Both Sakariya and Choudhary were last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was held from March to May this year.

MRF Pace Foundation-Cricket Australia exchange program

This isn't the first time the exchange of players is taking place between MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia. The two entities have been engaged in an exchange of players for more than 20 years. However, the program was halted after the emergence of the COVID-19 disease in 2019. Former Australian cricketers Glenn McGrath and Paul Wilson were among the first players to attend the exchange program in 1992 when Dennis Lillie was in charge of the MRF Pace Foundation.

Image: Twitter/SydneySixers

