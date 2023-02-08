Indian Players Look All Set For Aussie Challenge As BCCI Shares 'Headshot' Video - WATCH

Ahead of the upcoming first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Team India went under a headshot session and the video for the same is shared by BCCI on its social media handles. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from 9th February at the VSCA Stadium in Nagpur.

In the video shared by the BCCI we can see the Indian players coming one by one and posing in front of the camera. The Indian players can be seen excited ahead of the series and their enthusiasm can be seen on their faces as well.

BCCI shares Team India's headshot video

Ahead of the first Test both the teams look in the preparation mode as Team India are training at the VSCA Stadium in Nagpur so on the other hand the Australian team after undergoing a four day training session at the KSCA ground in Alur have arrived in Nagpur ahead of the first Test.

The visitors have not won a series in India since 2004 and have also lost the past three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australia squad is full of quality players and also they have an experienced bowling line up. Especially Nathan Lyon who can prove to be very much handy for the Indian batsmen as they have always faced difficulties while batting against Nathan Lyon.

The four match series is also important from the Indian team point of view considering their chance to play the World Test Championship final. Team India at least need to win by a margin of 2 matches if they want to play the World Test Championship final. Team India will miss the services of players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries but Team India's record at home has been invincible since the last few years and they have been unbeaten at home since 2013.

The Australian on the other hand are also trying every move to counter the Indian spinners. The Australian team management had brought Boroda spinner Mahesh Pithiya who is a replica of Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to counter Indian spin bowlers.

The first Test of the four match series will be played in Nagpur from 9th February.