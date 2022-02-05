Indian Skipper Mithali Raj Names PM Modi As One Leader She Looks Up To

India women’s team skipper Mithali Raj found herself in the headlines on Saturday after she responded on social media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the one leader she looked up to. Responding to a question and answer session on Twitter, when one of her followers asked her who is the one leader she looked up to, the champion sportsperson responded as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, Mithali Raj answered questions such as what is the way for the women in villages to make it into the domestic teams and is it necessary to have a coaching group. To which the cricketer replied, "Each state has a cricket association BCCI trials are held for age groups and seniors are held in each state. Lots of kids from villages with a lot of talent enroll themselves at trials. Some very talented are picked."

"But yes it always help if you are in any coaching camps in the district under which your village is. All districts have a lot of coaching camps and nets", she added.

Mithali Raj on favorite movies, actors and more

Mithali Raj answered that she has a list of favorite web series to mention and some of them include, The stranger things, Delhi crime, The alienist, The wheel of time, Shadow hunters & The Witcher. She further said that she recently enjoyed watching Imitation game and Shershaah movies.

The cricketer in her Q&A session expressed her eagerness to watch her biopic Shabaash Mithu starred by Tapsee Pannu. With continuing to list her favorites, she named Karen Rolton, Neetu David, Katherine Brunt, and Meg Lanning as he favorite women cricketers while in men, Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Bevan, Ricky Ponting, and Jasprit Bumrah were mentioned.