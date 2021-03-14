Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Becomes First & Only Player To Score 3000 T20I Runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather in his cap as he became the first player to score 3,000 runs in T20I format during the second T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Indian skipper reached the milestone during the 18th over of the second innings

It has taken Virat only 81 innings to reach the milestone and prior to his blistering knock on Sunday night, he only needed 72 runs to achieve the feat which he did in style.

Virat Kohli's enterprising knock helps India level the T20I series

The pressure was Kohli straightaway as he came out to bat early after India had lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the very first over without troubling the scorers in their stiff run chase of 165. VK took his time but then meant business once he got set. He added a 94-run second-wicket stand with debutant Ishan Kishan (56) before the latter was dismissed after which the batting megastar found his rhythm and went after the England bowlers along with Rishabh Pant who played a stellar cameo of a 13-ball 26.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 49-ball 73 at a strike rate of almost 149 including five boundaries and three maximums as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare as they leveled the five-match series 1-1.

Earlier, India had restricted England to 164/6 from their 20 overs riding on a brilliant 35-ball 46 from opener Jason Roy after winning the toss and bowling first. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the picks of the bowlers for India with two wickets apiece.