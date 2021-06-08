Indian Test Captains Ranked According To Win Percentage Ft Kohli, Dhoni And Ganguly

The Indian Test team is currently sitting on the top of the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings for the 2021 year after playing a total of 24 matches. Virat Kohli has managed to maintain the top position for the Indian cricket team in Test rankings since he took over the reins as the captain. Ahead of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, here’s a look at who is the most successful Test captain of India.

Who is the most successful Test captain of India?

Among the Indian Test captains, Virat Kohli emerges as the most successful Test captain of India due to the impressive Test record of team India under his captaincy. Virat Kohli was handed over the reins of the Indian Test team captaincy after MS Dhoni in the year 2014. Since then the Indian team has played a total of 60 Test matches under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and the Indian Test record is evidence of his success as a captain.

Indian Test captaincy record of Virat Kohli

Out of the 60 Test matches played under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India has won a total of 36 matches while losing 14 matches with 10 matches ending in a draw. The winning percentage of the Indian team under Virat Kohli’s captaincy is 60% which is the highest among Indian Test captains. India registered a loss percentage of 23.33% with a W/L ratio of 2.57.

Indian Test captaincy record of MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli is followed by MS Dhoni at the number 2 position. Team India played 60 matches under the captaincy of Dhoni. During MS Dhoni’s Test captaincy period between 2008-2014, the Indian team won 27 Test matches while losing 18 matches with 15 matches ending in a draw. The winning percentage of the Indian team under MS Dhoni’s captaincy is 45% with a loss percentage of 30% and a W/L ratio of 1.5.

Prominent Indian Test captains throughout history

According to the India Test record, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly had the 3rd most successful tenure as the India Test captain. During Sourav Ganguly's Test captaincy period between 2000-2005, the Indian team won 21 of the 49 Test matches played while losing 13 matches with 15 matches ending in a draw. The winning percentage of the Indian team under Ganguly’s captaincy is 42.85% with a loss percentage of 26.53% and a W/L ratio of 1.61. Former cricket legends like Mohammad Azharuddin, Sunil Gavaskar and Tiger Pataudi had prominent and memorable tenures as the Indian Test captain.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

The IND vs NZ WTC Final will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge. Fans would be excited to see whether Virat Kohli is able to add yet another India Test record under his captaincy.

