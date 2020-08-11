Indian Umpire Included In ICC's International Panel After Nitin Menon's Promotion

Indian umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan was recently inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Panel of international umpires. He is a former first-class Indian cricketer who represented Kerala in all domestic tournaments. A quality bowling all-rounder, he bagged a total of 431 wickets across all his First-class and List A appearances before taking up umpiring in 2008. Interestingly, KN Ananthapadmanabhan’s induction occurred just a month after Nitin Menon became the youngest umpire to join the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.

Indian umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan joins ICC Umpires international panel

While speaking with a leading Indian publication, KN Ananthapadmanabhan said that he took up umpiring because he “liked being out there in the field at the centre of the action”. The 50-year-old Indian umpire said that he could have taken up a coaching role after his playing days, but chose to officiate instead because a coach cannot be there out in the field. KN Ananthapadmanabhan added that he had been “striving” to join the ICC Umpires Elite Panel for the last 14 years.

He acknowledged Nitin Menon’s promotion from ICC Umpires international panel to an Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, as it opened up a spot for him. KN Ananthapadmanabhan said that he is glad he has been chosen by the ICC and it was a “very proud” moment for him and his family. Since he has officiated in all Indian tournaments including matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ranji Trophy since taking up the role, the Indian umpire also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him the opportunities.

KN Ananthapadmanabhan in IPL 2020

The much-awaited IPL 2020 season is currently on schedule to commence from September 19. The tournament will entirely be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising coronavirus cases in India. KN Ananthapadmanabhan is expected to travel to the desert country for the upcoming IPL 2020 season, in order to resume his officiating duties as an Indian umpire.

IPL 2020 dates confirmed by BCCI

