Indian Women Cricketers' Complete First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccination, To Receive Next In UK

The Indian women's cricket team has completed the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination as it gears up for the upcoming tour of England. Currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai, those members of the contingent who were yet to get the first dose received the jab on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the contingent completed the first dose of vaccination on Thursday and the second dose will be administered by the UK health department when their turn comes up for the second jab.

'The entire contingent is now done with the first dose of vaccination'

"The entire contingent is now done with the first dose of vaccination. There were quite a few left to get the first dose and that was completed on Thursday. All the girls have been given Covishield as that will help them get the second dose in England," the source pointed.

India women's tour of England 2021

The India women's cricket team is scheduled to tour England for a one-off Test match against the England women's team that will be followed by three One Day Internationals and three T20Is from 16 June to 15 July 2021. Veteran Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian eves in the Test match and the ODI series while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the side in the T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will be competing in the longest format of the game for the first time in almost seven years. They had last played a Test match in November 2014, against South Africa.

Meanwhile, WV Raman was sacked as the national women's team head coach earlier this month and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went on to name former Team India spinner Ramesh Powar as his successor.

Under Raman's tenure, the Indian eves had made it to the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 where they went down to the mighty Aussies in a one-sided finale at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Meg Lanning-led side successfully retained their title and also won the T20 World Cup for a record fifth time.

Powar will be assuming the role of the head coach of the Indian team ahead of the crucial ICC Women's World Cup next year. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row. He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a bowling coach.

(With ANI Inputs)