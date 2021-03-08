'Indian Women To Play Test Cricket After Nearly 7 Years, To Face England,' Says Jay Shah

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced a match between the women team of the England and Wales Cricket Board and India. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI Secretary revealed that the two would play a one-off Test later this year. This comes as a significant announcement since the last time the Indian women's team played Test cricket was in 2014 when the Women in Blue took on England and later South Africa during which the Mithali Raj-led Team emerged victorious.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021

India loses to S Africa in first ODI

Meanwhile, the women are currently locking horns with South Africa in the three-match ODI series, hoping to make a strong comeback after being trumped by South Africa in the opening ODI match.

During India's batting, Skipper Mithali Raj had a successful run with a knock of 50 runs off 85 balls. Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, also managed to strike 40 off 41 balls as she played her 100th ODI. Chasing a target of 178 runs, South Africa had got off to an impressive start, with openers Lee and Wolvaardt scoring regular boundaries. Pacer Jhulan Goswami managed to crack through the opening duo a little too late during the 38th over, dismissing Wolvaardt and skipper Sune Luus.

While they are returning to the field after a gap of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South African team is in splendid form coming after beating Pakistan by increasing margins of 3, 13, and 32 runs in the previous one-day series in Durban.

(With Agency Inputs)

