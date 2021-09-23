Indian Women's Batting Coach Roots For Smriti Mandhana; Calls Her 'world Class Player'

There is a spirit of undeterred determination in the Indian women’s cricket team camp as they are currently touring Australia for a multi-format series. The tour kicked off on September 21st, with the hosts blowing off India with a comprehensive 9-wicket victory. In the second game of the three-match ODI series, India needs to bounce back to keep the series alive.

Team India's batting coach Shiv Sunder Das is confident of the side’s comeback and has backed opener Smriti Mandhana to come out good in the second game. The southpaw has had a quiet run so far at the international level. She was dismissed for 10 in the practice game and only managed to score 16 in the first game of the series.

In a virtual press conference, Das said, “I have had one-to-one sessions with her. In the last two sessions, we have worked hard in the nets. Smriti Mandhana is a world-class player and we are backing her ability to get runs for us. Definitely, we will see the difference in tomorrow’s game.”

Das further added, “The first 10 overs we have addressed the issue. In the middle-overs, the running between the wickets is an area we are still working on. It is a work in progress. We have a few young batters on our side. It is a good side and you have to give them some time. Once they get used to the conditions, they will definitely fire.”

The Indian women managed to put 225 on the board losing eight wickets. Skipper Mithali Raj was the lone fighter as she stood tall against the Australian bowlers and notched up a half-century. The hosts chased down the total in 41 overs beating India by 9 wickets.

Australia Women vs India Women: Team India's batting coach expects openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to come good

The former Indian opener is confident that the Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will come out good in the second game of the series. He said, “I had a one-to-one chat with them (players) and, in the nets, we have tried a few things. It is about how individuals react to the game. We have Shafali Verma and Smriti at the start of the innings, so basically we are looking at a good start.”

“I am very positive as a batting coach that they will start well. If we get 60-70 runs in the first 10 overs, we can carry that momentum into the middle overs,” he concluded. The visitors will need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Southern Stars and level the series.

Image: AP