Indian Women's Team Coach Ramesh Powar Points Area Of Improvement To Win The World Cup

Following the Indian women's cricket team series defeat in the ODI against England, head coach Ramesh Powar has pointed out areas of improvement that the squad still needs if the team is aiming for the World Cup. Indian women's cricket team who had already lost the series against England were able to salvage some pride by winning the final match of the ODI series on Saturday. Apart from Mithali Raj, none of the cricketers were able to perform as per their potential in the ODI series.

Ramesh Powar on Indian women's team for World Cup

In a video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle, Ramesh Powar said, "I think bowlers brought us back into the game. We have to learn lot many things from this series. I think fielding improved immensely, bowling has improved immensely, batting has to be up if we are aiming at the World cup."

Mithali smashed three half-centuries in the three ODIs and became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats while guiding India to a consolation four-wicket win over England in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

Praising Mithali Raj, Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar said, "I think she deserves every praising word out there. She has been a fantastic servant of the game. 22 years of cricket and I think she is a role model for a lot of our girls. She has single-handedly won us the game. Chasing 220 on a low bounce track, she took us over the line."

Powar also lauded veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and said, "I think Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of women's cricket and her ethics, preparations, commitment towards the team, commitment towards the dressing room and commitment towards young players, that makes a huge difference to us as a team."

Mithali Raj breaks Charlotte Edwards record

Mithali Raj not only played a match-winning knock on Saturday but also surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs with a boundary off Natalie Sciver. Currently, the third spot in the list is occupied by New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. Bates is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches while Australia's skipper Meg Lanning, with 7024 runs in 199 games caps off the top five. BCCI took to Twitter and congratulated the ODI skipper for her achievement.

