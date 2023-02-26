'Indian Women's Team Needs Multi-dimensional Players And More Fast Bowlers': Mithali Raj

Women's cricket has made a tremendous evolution from the moment when Team India lost the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Team India since the heartbreaking moment at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup has proven their mettle at every ICC event. Team India since then have reached the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018 and 2020. Team India has won the U19 T20 World Cup. Team India reached the semi final of the T20 World Cup 2023.

What Mithali Raj wrote in her column for the International Cricket Council

Former India Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj in her column for the International Cricket Council wrote, "All players understand the importance of having two- and three-dimensional players now. Players with only one side to their game are not as desired in today's game. Only players with exceptional talent like Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and a few others who are extraordinary batters can thrive or a Darcie Brown or Shabnim Ismail who can clock 120 plus. Everyone else has developed their skillset and added to their overall game."

"For example, we've seen how England's Sophie Ecclestone has developed her skills with the bat in the death overs, with her cameo against India proving decisive come the end. Grace Harris can contribute with the ball and take wickets for Australia, so I think establishing yourself as an all-rounder, or someone with multiple skills, is the way forward for women's cricket," Mithali wrote.

"One of the themes of the tournament has been the rise of fast bowlers, who have really dominated and helped their teams to victory, which is not usually the case with the T20 format where you see batters scoring big fifties and hundreds," Mithali added.

The Indian Women's cricket team faced a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Team India looked totally in control while chasing Australia's target of 173 and Harmanpreet Kaur was leading the chase pretty well.

Harmanpreet Kaur while taking a run during the chase got run out in one of the most bizarre manners possible and the moment changed the whole result of the match.