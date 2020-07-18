Indian Women's Team Sensation Smriti Mandhana Turns 24 As Birthday Wishes Pour In

Smriti Mandhana is arguably the best batter of the current era of the Indian Women's Cricket team and has given good starts to the Indian team on countless occasions and has also been a match-winner as well. As the opening batter turned 24 on Saturday, the members of the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish her on social media.

'Happy Birthday Smriti'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished Mandhana and expressed his best wishes by mentioning may she continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride as the left-handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented and urged her to keep it up.

Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride 🇮🇳 Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up 🤪 My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 18, 2020



Meanwhile, the current head coach of the Indian Women's Cricket team WV Raman wished the champion batter as well and hoped that she has a lovely day.

happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) July 18, 2020

Smriti Mandhana's journey from Sangli to the Indian Team

The prolific left-handed batter has represented India at the highest level in two Tests, 51 One Day Internationals and 75 T20Is respectively and has amassed 2025 and 1716 runs in both 50-overs as well as the shortest format respectively.

However, Sangli is where it had all started for Smriti. Cricket was in her blood her father and elder brother had played cricket at the district level for Sangli and she was inspired to take up the game after watching her brother play at the Maharashtra state Under-16s tournaments.

At the age of nine, she was selected in Maharashtra's Under-15 team and when Mandhana was 11, she was picked for the Maharashtra Under-19s team and there was no looking back from then on as she grabbed all the opportunities that had come her way as she made her debut in for India in April 2013.

The star batter was an integral member of the Indian squad that had reached the finals of ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women's T20 2018 where the Women In Blue had finished as the semi-finalists. However, the Sangli cricketer failed to make her bat do the talking in both the World Cup final matches as she was dismissed early. India went on to lose the tournament decider on both occasions.

Mandhana is currently the fourth-ranked ODI batter in ICC Women's ODI Rankings and is the only Indian in the top-five category as of now.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

