Indian Youngster Now Second Only To Legendary Sir Don Bradman In First-Class Records

Indian youngster Sarfaraz Khan has been in sublime form over the past few months, scoring centuries after centuries to help his team win games in domestic cricket. The 24-year-old's latest effort came in the ongoing Irani Cup, where he smashed 138 off 178 balls to help the Rest of India gain an upper hand over Saurashtra. Sarfaraz's knock included 20 boundaries and 2 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 77.52 before being dismissed LBW by Chirag Jani on Day 2 of the match.

In the process, Sarfaraz registered several milestones and even became the player with the highest first-class batting average in India. Sarfaraz is now second only to Sir Don Bradman in the list of highest first-class batting averages in the world. The Mumbaikar has an average of 81.33 compared to Bradman's 95.14.

Highest first-class career batting average...

min 2000 runs

95.14 - Don Bradman 🇦🇺

81.49*- Sarfaraz Khan 🇮🇳

71.64 - Vijay Merchant 🇮🇳 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 1, 2022

Sarfaraz, however, now has one more run than Bradman after 43 first-class innings. Bradman had scored 2927 runs in 22 first-class matches at an average of 83.63, including 12 centuries and 9 half-centuries. Sarfaraz has scored 2928 runs from 29 matches at an average of 81.33, including 10 centuries and eight half-centuries.

Sarfaraz Khan now has one more run than the DON after 43 FC inns

Don Bradman 22 matches, 8 no, 2927 runs, ave 83.63, 100s: 12, 50s: 9

Sarfaraz Khan 29 matches, 7 no, 2928 runs, ave 81.33, 100s: 10, 50s: 8

Note: In his next match in Jan 1930, Bradman made a record unbeaten 452! https://t.co/7HPwPl72fz — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2022

Saurashtra vs Rest of India

As far as the ongoing Irani Cup match is concerned, the Rest of India led by Hanuma Vihari has ended their first innings with a score of 374 runs and a massive lead of 276 runs. Sarfaraz Khan, Hanuma Vihari, Saurabh Kumar, and Jayant Yadav contributed with scores of 138, 82, 55, and 37 runs, respectively. Chetan Sakariya registered a five-wicket haul for Saurashtra, while Jaydev Unadkat and Chirag Jani each picked two wickets to their names.

In the first innings of the game, the Rest of India bowled Saurashtra out for a low score of just 98 runs. Apart from Arpit Vasavada and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, none of the other batters for Saurashtra were able to breach the 20-run mark. Vasavada scored 22 off 19 balls, while Jadeja hit 28 off 36 deliveries to help the 2019 Ranji Trophy champions reach 98. Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik were sensational with the ball for the Rest of India as they picked seven wickets between them. Mukesh registered a four-wicket haul, while Umran picked three wickets to his name.

Image: ICC