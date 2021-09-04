'India’s 12th Man': England's Rory Burns Is Trending On Twitter For All The Wrong Reasons

England's Rory Burns has been chastised on social media for dropping India's ace opener Rohit Sharma twice in the third innings of the ongoing Test. Burns, who bats at the top of England's batting order, was fielding at slips when he dropped Sharma twice, once on Day 2's evening and again on Day 3's morning. When Burns lost his catch last night, Sharma was batting at number six. Burns dropped Sharma's catch once more this morning, this time while he was batting at 33.

Netizens are making fun of Burns on social media, calling him the 12th man for India in the fourth Test. Burns is also facing another issue as he has been unable to amass runs for the past couple of months and was dismissed for just five runs by Jasprit Bumrah in England's first innings in the ongoing Test. Former England Test captain Michael Vaughan quipped on Twitter that he would invite Burns to his fielding academy this evening.

Rory Burns will receive an invite this evening to my fielding academy .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 4, 2021

We want Rory Burns fielding not just at second slip, but at 1st and 3rd slip as well.#IndvsEng — C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) September 4, 2021

Rory Burns should be given a Mumbai Indians contract next season. Dropped Rohit twice. #ENGvIND — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) September 4, 2021

Joe Root to Rory Burns after dropping Rohit twice#INDvENG

pic.twitter.com/jbPp5BonLV — Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) September 4, 2021

Thanks Rory Burns for your valuable drop catches. You are my favorite English cricketer. Hope seeing you play the 5th test.😝#IndvsEng #roryburns — Stephen (@luisstephen416) September 4, 2021

India vs England 4th Test

At lunch, India is batting at 108 for the loss of just one wicket. KL Rahul had been dismissed for 46 runs earlier by England's experienced pacer James Anderson. With 47 runs on the board, Sharma is on his way to another Test half-century. Sharma is batting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is surprisingly scoring at a higher strike rate than he usually does. India will strive to secure a lead of more than 250 runs before working to bowl England out to reclaim the series lead.

Earlier in the first innings, India witnessed another collapse as its batters failed to put runs on the board except for Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur. India scored 191 runs after being asked to bat first by England under overcast conditions. In response, England scored 290 runs, courtesy of some courageous batting by its tailenders, who accumulated most of those runs.

