India's Historic 2011 World Cup Triumph Gets A Clean Chit From ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit

The International Cricket Council 's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit has given a clean chit to the 2011 World Cup final and mentioned that there is no reason to question the integrity of that epic title clash. It had so happened that a fortnight ago, former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage came forward to claim that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. At the same time, the 'Men In Blue' also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

'There is no record': ICC Anti-Corruption Unit

“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,” ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

“The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,” Marshall said.“At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” the ACU head further stated.

The former Sri Lankan Sports Minister’s claims that the ICC was sent a letter alleging fixing was also rubbished by Marshall.

“There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation,” Marshall said.“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.”

“If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team,” Marshall said while concluding the statement.

'The game was fixed': Mahindananda Aluthgamage

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was 'fixed' and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports.

Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won, was fixed.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and is willing to come forward for a debate on it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, he said certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

(With PTI Inputs)