Quick links:
Asia Cup squad announcement for Team India to take place today (Image: AP)
The buzz is at an all-time high as the announcement for Team India Asia Cup squad will be made today. The major reveal will take palce after the selection committee will finalize the names, and the line-up will be announced by the chairman of the selectors committee, Ajit Agarkar. Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will also be a part of the meeting. There are chances that the Indian Cricket fans may also get a peek into the ODI World Cup 2023 provisional squad, as that is also under consideration.
Also Read: Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates
The Asia Cup Squad announcement will take place in New Delhi at a press conference, which is scheduled for 1:30 PM
The cricket fans in India can watch the Asia Cup Squad announcement will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1
The fans in India can watch the live strream of the Asia Cup Squad announcement via Disney+ Hotstar
Also Read: 'He Knows When To Pull The Trigger': Ruturaj Gaikwad's HUGE Remark On Team India Youngster
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (depending on health), KL Rahul (depending on health), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja.