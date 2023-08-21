The buzz is at an all-time high as the announcement for Team India Asia Cup squad will be made today. The major reveal will take palce after the selection committee will finalize the names, and the line-up will be announced by the chairman of the selectors committee, Ajit Agarkar. Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will also be a part of the meeting. There are chances that the Indian Cricket fans may also get a peek into the ODI World Cup 2023 provisional squad, as that is also under consideration.

3 things you need to know

India Asia Cup squad could have some debutants in the tournament

Stars like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul could also be announced for a return after their injury

The vice captain conundrum between Pandya and Bumrah would come to an end

When and where will the Asia Cup squad announcement (Live Selection Day) take place?

The Asia Cup Squad announcement will take place in New Delhi at a press conference, which is scheduled for 1:30 PM

How can the fans in India watch the Asia Cup squad announcement (Live Selection Day)?

The cricket fans in India can watch the Asia Cup Squad announcement will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1

How can the fans in India live stream the Asia Cup squad announcement (Live Selection Day)?

The fans in India can watch the live strream of the Asia Cup Squad announcement via Disney+ Hotstar

How does Team India's Predicted Asia Cup 2023 lineup look like?

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (depending on health), KL Rahul (depending on health), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja.