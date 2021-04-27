'India's Bio-bubble Most Vulnerable, UAE Was Extremely Safe': Zampa On Opting Out Of IPL

Australian spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday opened up on the reasons behind his choice to back out from IPL 2021, claiming that India's bio-bubble was 'most vulnerable' as compared to others. Comparing the environment with Dubai, where the 13th edition of the IPL was held, Zampa stated that unlike India, where the players were always cautioned about hygiene, Dubai's bio-bubble was 'extremely safe.'

"We've been in a few bubbles now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it's India, we're always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful ... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable. The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn't feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe," he said.

Sharing how he was willing to make the 'financial sacrifice for his mental health', Zampa also cast aspersions on T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year. "There's the T20 World Cup that's meant to be happening here later this year. That's probably going to be the next discussion in the cricket world. Six months is a long time," he added.

"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn't playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn't finding the motivation. There were a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Zampa as saying.

According to a report, Adam Zampa along with Kane Richardson who has also decided to leave the IPL 2021 tournament midway are currently stranded in Mumbai. The cricketers were due to fly to Australia on Tuesday but may be forced to remain in either India or Qatar until restrictions are lifted.

(With Agency Inputs)