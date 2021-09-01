India's Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Clears Air About Ashwin's Inclusion In Fourth Test

Bharat Arun, India's bowling coach, stated that Ravichandran Ashwin's selection in the team will be decided on the morning of the fourth Test. Arun told the media before the penultimate Test that England's players are "wary" of Ashwin's ability, but the decision of his participation in the fourth Test would be made only on Thursday morning after assessing the condition of the pitch at The Oval. Arun said a lot could happen in the remaining few hours before the game and that a decision on Ashwin's inclusion will be made before the toss.

"The best thing would be to decide after looking at the track tomorrow morning as anything could happen between now and tomorrow. So we look at it tomorrow morning and decide," Arun was quoted as saying by PTI.

Since India's starting XI for the first Test was revealed, there have been appeals for Ashwin to be included in the team. When India lost the third Test against the host, the clamour for Ashwin's participation in the team became stronger, with both netizens and experts demanding his inclusion. Ashwin last played a Test for India in June, when India locked horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship. The all-rounder failed to create an impact in the game but took a total of 4 wickets as opposed to his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja's 1 wicket.

Virat Kohli, India's captain, has hinted at making changes to the squad for the fourth Test, but it's uncertain whether he'll stick to his plan of playing four pacers in England or go with three fast bowlers and two spinners. Kohli stated after the first Test match against England that he would prefer to play four pacers in the squad, which could be disrupted if the Indian captain chooses Ashwin as a spinning all-rounder in place of veteran quick Ishant Sharma.

India vs England Tests

The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 with the first game ending in a draw. India stunned the hosts as the Virat Kohli-led side came from the back to win the second Test at Lord's. However, England bounced back stronger in the third game and went on to win by an innings and 76 runs, courtesy of some amazing batting performances by the top-order. The fourth match is slated to be played at The Oval between September 2 and September 6. The match will start in India at 3.30 pm IST.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI)