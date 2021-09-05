India's Coach Ravi Shastri Tests Positive For COVID, Three Other Support Staff Isolated

Four members of the Indian coaching staff have been moved into isolation after the team head coach Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returned a positive report. An official media release by the BCCI informed that Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel will remain in isolation as part of a precautionary measure.

The situation prompted players and the rest of the Indian staff to undergo two lateral flow tests. However, all returned negative results and were cleared for Day 4 of the fourth Test.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," the BCCI release stated. "The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the statement further read.

According to Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, Indian batsman KL Rahul has been fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent at the third umpire's decision following his dismissal in the fourth Test between England and India. The decision was made jointly by field umpires Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf, TV umpire Michael Gough and match referee Chris Broad.

The player has accepted the charges levied against him, and thus a formal hearing won't be initiated.KL Rahul contributed with a 46 before he edged on to the keeper. The player was initially given not-out before replays showed an inside edge. India began the fourth day with a lead of 171 runs.

