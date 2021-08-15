India's Dinesh Karthik Draws Chuckleworthy 'England All-out' Parallel For Independence Day

Team India's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is currently in the United Kingdom on his commentary duty for the India-England Test series, is winning the internet with his witty remarks in the 'com-box'. Aside from the wicketkeeper's sexist remark for which he had been severely criticised, Dinesh Karthik has been receiving praise on social media for his skills with the mic and for his weather predictions in the UK since the WTC final.

Dinesh Karthik's witty wishes on Independence Day

Now, Dinesh Karthik's witty and humorous commentary skills have again impressed fans on social media when he took a jibe at England on the eve of August 14. On day 3 of India-England second Test at Lord's Cricket ground, Dinesh Karthik cited a joke when the visitors were all-out on 391- a day before India's Independence Day.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik says, "Here's a joke I read. On the evening of the 14th August, we somehow found a way to get England 'all-out'". Karthik's pun pointed out the end of colonial rule of Britishers from India on August 14 as India got its freedom 'at the stroke of the midnight hour'.

India vs England Day 4 Stumps

India reached 181 for six in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test against England on Sunday. With this Team India's overall lead stood at 154 runs for the visitors. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were batting on 14 and 4 respectively when play was called off eight overs short of the stipulated 90 overs because of bad light at the Lord's.

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's on August 14. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara added exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket after India were struggling at 55 for three at the stroke of lunch.

Moeen Ali dismissed well-settled Ajinkya Rahane on 61 and knocked over Ravindra Jadeja on 3 runs.arlier, India felt the heat on a sunny Lord's morning as England pacer Mark Wood dismissed the in-form openers before Virat Kohli was caught behind to leave the visitors gasping at 56 for three lunches on day four of the second Test.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 181/6 in 82 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61; Mark Wood 3/40)

England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs.

(Image Credits: Facebook-Dinesh Karthik/BCCI/Twitter)