India's Emphatic Win Over Australia Makes Border-Gavaskar Trophy 'Ultimate Test Series'

India and Australia competed in one of the best Test series in the history of the format, a series that will be talked about for generations to come. The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 saw a plethora of brilliant performances from both sides. However, it was India who were clinical when it mattered, which is why they were able to retain the coveted trophy 2-1 after winning the Gabba Test.

India vs Australia Test series crowned ICC Ultimate Test Series Winner

Ahead of the World Test Championship Final on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) crowned the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 as the Ultimate Test Series. The ICC released a statement where the apex-cricketing council revealed that the India vs Australia Test series won the coveted prize from a list of 16 series. The statement further said that over seven million votes were cast across 15 head-to-heads as the 16 series were knocked out one by one until there was only one left standing - the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21.

ICC Ultimate Test Series Winner: Recap of historic India vs Australia series

India landed in Australia with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their possession after their stunning win Down Under in 2017/18. However, that series win came in the absence of two of Australia's batting mainstays Steve Smith and David Warner who were banned from international cricket in the wake of the infamous Sandpapergate scandal. Virat Kohli's men had a point to prove that his side was capable of beating the Aussies irrespective of who they had in their team.

The Indian team was already on the backfoot as they lost their bowling spearhead, Ishant Sharma, ahead of the Ind vs Aus 2020/21 series due to an injury whereas opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out of the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury. Moreover, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was going to be on paternal leave after the first Test. India had an abysmal start to their Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021/21 campaign as they were annihilated by Australia who bowled out the visitors for just 36 in the first Test at Adelaide and subsequently won the match by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Subsequently, with Kohli on paternal leave, Ajinkya Rahane took charge of the side. The stand-in skipper led from the front and smashed a stunning century which helped India secure an eight-wicket win and draw the Ind vs Aus 2020/21 series level. The third Test in Sydney ended in a draw, a game where India showed incredible fighting spirit and immense character to draw the match from an improbable situation which forced the result of the series to be decided in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba which India eventually won.

How did India win Gabba Test?

All odds were stacked against India as Australia hadn't lost a Test match at the venue in 32 years. The build-up to the Gabba Test was intense with Australians boasting about their Gabba record. No one had given India a chance to win the game in the absence of prominent players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

Having won the toss, Australia decided to bat first as they posted a total of 369 riding on the back of a century by Marnus Labuschagne (108). In response, India were reduced to 186/6 with all the specialist batsman back in the hut. A massive first-innings deficit looked likely however, youngsters Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a sensational 123-run partnership against a relentless Australian bowling attack to bring India closer to Australia's total. India were eventually bowled out for 336 with Sundar scoring 62 and Thakur contributing with 67.

With a 33-run lead, Aussies were bowled out for 294 in the second innings as they set a massive target of 328 for the Indians to chase on the final day of the game. Mohammed Siraj who was leading India's young pace attack claimed a stunning fifer. Chasing 328, India didn't get off to a good start as they lost seasoned Rohit Sharma for just 7. But Shubman Gill played a counter-attacking knock and stitched 114-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara before being dismissed for a well-made 91 off 146 balls. Rahane scored a quickfire 24 off 22 balls and was dismissed by Cummins.

Pujara was determined at the crease as he copped various blows on his body but held one end firmly. He played a solid defensive innings where he scored 56 off 211 balls. India still needed someone to take the team across the finish line. In came Rishabh Pant who ensured the victory of Team India alongside Washington Sundar. The young wicket-keeper scored an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls to guide India to a sensational victory.

