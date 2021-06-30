'India's Famed Batting Line-up Failed When A Real Test Came': Saba Karim On WTC Loss

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has expressed disappointment over Virat Kohli's side not winning the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Karim, while speaking to Cricket.com, said India's "famed batting line-up" failed to perform when came a real test against a quality bowling side in tough conditions. Karim said the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always put Test cricket at the top and he and his team have worked very hard in the last two years to place India in a winning position. The former wicketkeeper-batsman said the loss is hugely disappointing, not just for Kohli but the entire side.

WTC final

New Zealand pacers demolished the Indian batting line-up on a seamer-friendly pitch in England despite Team India having some of the superstars of the game. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets, courtesy of the Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson, who alone took a total of 7 wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult also provided much-needed help to Jamieson as they successfully restricted the leaking of runs during their long spells. In the end, Blackcaps batters were left with a low total to chase with the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor finishing the job.

None of the Indian batsmen were able to score a half-century in the game as only Ajinkya Rahane came close in the first innings with his individual score of 49. On the other hand, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson from the New Zealand side scored one half-century each in the second and fourth innings respectively. They both scored 52 runs for their side. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who hasn't scored a Test century since 2019, also failed to put up a big total as he was twice dismissed by Kyle Jamieson despite getting a good start.

India is slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September, which is also expected to mark the beginning of the next cycle of the World Test Championship. India will then lock horns against New Zealand at home for a two-match Test series in November.

(Image Credit: PTI)

