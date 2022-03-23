'India's Greatest Freedom Fighters': Indian Cricketers Pay Tribute On Shaheed Diwas

India is celebrating Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day 2022 on March 23, to commemorate India's freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. It was on March 23, 1931, that freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers of India.

The three martyrs continue to inspire millions across the country. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas 2022, prominent names of the Indian cricket circle have expressed their thoughts on the service of the Martyrs and remembered them.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his official Twitter handle to remember the freedom fighters and martyrs for everything they have done for the country. “Our freedom fighters, our martyrs - remembering them and everything that they’ve done for our country. A sacrifice that won’t ever be forgotten. #ShaheedDiwas,” Dhawan said.

At the same time, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also tweeted to extend his heartfelt tribute to India’s greatest freedom fighters. “My heartfelt tribute to one of the India's greatest freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas,” Pant wrote on Twitter.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on the occasion of Martyrs Day. “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. Without the courage and sacrifice, we wouldn't have been where we are today. Remembering the martyrs on #ShaheedDiwas! Inqalaab zindabad!,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Indian domestic cricketer Sheldon Jackson also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh by tweeting a picture of him.

Cricketers gearing up for IPL 2022

Meanwhile, the above-mentioned cricketers are currently gearing up for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant led Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs in 2021, which was his maiden season as the skipper of the team and will be looking to do the same if not better during the forthcoming edition.

Shikhar was one of the biggest buys for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction and will be opening the batting for Punjab alongside skipper Mayank Agarwal. Sheldon re-joined Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction and will be an important part of the team.

