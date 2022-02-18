India's Harmanpreet Kaur Caught Napping By The Bowler, Suffers Bizzare Run-out; WATCH

India Women's Cricket Team suffered their third consecutive loss in the ODI series with New Zealand Women winning the match by 3 wickets. Not only are the India Women's team having a torrid time in the ODI series even the T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been unable to perform with the bat. The form continues to desert her and even during the 3rd ODI on Friday she was involved in a bizarre runout.

New Zealand Women vs India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur suffers bizarre run-out

Harmanpreet Kaur's run out incident happened in the 28th over with India in a strong position. Kaur was batting on 13 when she stepped outside the crease to delivery from Frances Mackay and hit it straight back to the bowler. Instead of going back into the crease, the Indian batter just stood outside the batting crease. Mackay, quickly threw the ball back to the wicketkeeper who whipped the bails off in a flash. Harmanpreet Kaur was late in putting a dive due to which she failed to get inside the crease in time and was run out.

an unfortunate wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, team India down by 4 wickets! 🏏 #NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/mjI4wbz1ou — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 18, 2022

NZ W vs IND W highlights

After being asked to bat first openers Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma gave India a strong start, with both the players scoring fine half-centuries. However, Yastika Bhatia, captain Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't capitalise on the start and lost their wickets quickly. Deepti Sharma though scored a run-a-ball 69 not out to take India to a score of 279 all out in 49.3 overs despite finding little support.

Defending 279 runs to win, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami gave India a great start by dismissing the dangerous Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates within the first three overs. However, the Indian bowlers failed to capitalise on the strong start allowing New Zealand Women to make the comeback into the match. Amelia Kerr (67) and Amy Satterthwaite (59) stitched the partnership to bail the team out of trouble. Lauren Down remained not out on 64 runs while wicketkeeper Katey Martin with 35 runs provided the finishing touches to the chase as New Zealand Women achieved the target with five balls to spare.