India's Harmanpreet Kaur Ruled Out Of 1st ODI Against Australia Due To Thumb Injury

Indian national women's cricket team head coach Ramesh Powar has confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur will not be available for selection for the first ODI match against Australia on Tuesday. India's vice-captain in Tests and ODIs suffered an injury on her thumb a few days ago, which led to her exclusion from the first game. Powar said that the coaching staff will make a decision on Harmanpreet's selection ahead of the second ODI, based on her pain and fitness management.

"Harmanpreet was deemed fit and hence she was selected for this tour, but unfortunately some days back she got hit on the thumb so she is not available for the first ODI. The next ODI, we will take a call according to her pain and fitness management. Shikha Pandey is fit and fine, she is available for selection," Powar said in a virtual press conference from Australia.

Harmanpreet did not take part in the practice match that was held on Saturday between India Women and their Australian counterparts, which the visitors lost by 36 runs. Harmanpreet is an essential part of the Indian women's team and her big performances against Australia in the past are definitely one of the reasons why she will be missed the most. India Women are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Australia Women followed by a one-off Test match and three T20Is.

The three ODIs are set to take place on the bouncy pitches of Mackay, where the Indian players arrived on Saturday. India has not won an ODI series in Australia and will look to alter the record when they face fiery Aussie pacers on September 21 for their first match.

Touchdown Mackay 📍#TeamIndia arrive in Mackay for the 1st #AUSvIND ODI 👍 pic.twitter.com/zWp4uo1coc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 19, 2021

Aus vs Ind Full squads list:

India's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia's ODI squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes (Vice-Captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Image: ICC/Website