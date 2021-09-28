India's Jhulan Goswami Leaps To 2nd Spot In Latest Women's ODI Rankings

Jhulan Goswami went from zero to hero when she hit the winning runs for India Women's Team only win in the three-match ODI series against Australia Women's team. The win in the final ODI also ended the Australia Women's team winning streak. The Women in Yellow had not lost an ODI game in their previous 26 appearances. Following the victory in the final ODI, the Indian Women cricketers took a jump in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings.

In the latest ranking, Jhulan Goswami has climbed to the second spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings. Goswami's rise comes after a stellar display in the ODI series, which Australia won 2-1. Her four wickets in the three-match series came at an average of 28.75, with her return of 3/37 in the final ODI helping India break Australia's astonishing winning streak of 26 ODIs. Goswami also entered the top ten among the all-rounders, moving up three spots to 10th place.

Other ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Alyssa Healy, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter, moved up a place to No.2 in the batter's rankings, just 11 rating points short of topper Lizelle Lee, while Beth Mooney moved up eight places to break into the top ten. Smriti Mandhana, the India opener, moved up one spot to No.6 in the rankings. In the bowler's rankings were the England duo of Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross, who jumped into the top ten, occupying the 9th and 10th spots, respectively.

Shrubsole gained four places after picking three wickets in the final two ODIs against New Zealand, while Cross' spell of 3/44 in the fifth ODI helped her move up five slots. In the all-rounder's rankings, Ashleigh Gardner scaled four places to reach the sixth position, while Ellyse Perry's poor form led to her dropping two positions, pushing South Africa's Marizanne Kapp to the top of the all-rounders' rankings.

Jhulan Goswami stats

Talking about Jhulan Goswami stats, the right-arm bowler has picked up a total of 337 international wickets. Jhulan Goswami ODI wickets stand at 240 from 192 matches, while in Test and T20I cricket, she has taken 41 & 56 wickets, respectively. Goswami has 264 wickets in domestic cricket. Moreover, she remains the only bowler in the women's game to pick up over 200 ODI wickets.

Image: ICC/ Twitter