India's Mithali Raj Retains Top Spot On Women's Rankings, Joined By Proteas' Lizelle Lee

South African opener Lizelle Lee has joined India's Mithali Raj at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Rankings, courtesy of her unbeaten 91-run knock in the first match against the West Indies. Lee's Player of the Match performance lifted her to the no.1 spot in the ICC Rankings for the batters.

While Mithali, who is still ranked first, is now at par with Lee at 762 rating points, with Australia's Alyssa Healy in the third position, India's Smiriti Mandhana is still ranked ninth. Lee hit 91* against the West Indies women's squad in the opening ODI, as the South African women knocked down the 154-run mark in roughly 40 overs.

This is the third time the right-handed batswomen has topped the Women's ODI batting rankings. Lee initially took the top spot in June 2018 and reclaimed it in March of this year, scoring 18 runs in the second match. This inning was also included in this week's rankings update. On Monday, the opener also hit an unbeaten 78 runs with 9 boundaries, giving South Africa a 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against the West Indies. The fourth and fifth matches of the series will take place on Thursday, September 16th and Sunday, September 19th, respectively.

As for India, experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami and senior spinner Poonam Yadav stayed in fifth and ninth place, respectively, in the bowlers' department while Deepti Sharma remained in fifth place in the all-rounders' list. With 759 points, Indian teen sensation Shafali Verma maintained her lead in the T20I batting standings, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20I vice-captain Mandhana (716). There was no change in the T20I bowling rankings for Sharma (sixth) or Yadav (eighth), with the former also remaining in fourth place in the all-rounders' list.

India set to lock horns with Australia

Starting on September 21, India and Australia will face off in a multi-format series consisting of three ODIs, a day-night Test, and three T20s. The Test will be held in Canberra from September 30 to October 3. The two teams previously met in the women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG last year, when the hosts defeated India by 85 runs to win the title.

Speaking with The Scoop Podcast, Smriti Mandhana told, “The team has grown massively (since the T20 World Cup). “Covid was a big break after the T20 World Cup and a lot of girls had a chance to go back and understand more about their games, where they lack as an individual and come back stronger.” India arrived in Australia following a multi-format series against England in June and July, with a few players from The Hundred tournament, including white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, teen batting star Shafali Verma, and Mandhana. On Monday, the Indian team completed its 14-day strict hotel quarantine.

(Image: AP/PTI)