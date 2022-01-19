Last Updated:

India's 'next Neeraj Chopra' Goes Viral, Netizens Await 'one More Olympic Gold Medal'

Image: @MichaelMMG71/Twitter


Rohan Yadav, a 15-year-old Indian javelin thrower, has become the newest social media celebrity after his training video went viral following a post from his coach Michael Musselmann. The Peruvian took to social media to publish a training video of his ward, in which the teenager is seen throwing a javelin at what appears to be his village home. Yadav is already practising for a 65-meter throw with an 800-gram spear, according to Musselmann's post.

"Rohan Yadav. Training 65m with 800g and he is only 15!! He is one of the biggest javelin talents in India. This throw alone would place him top 10 U18 in the world!!! He has a lot of potential. I have been coaching him since 2021. @afiindia keep an eye on him!" Musselmann said in his tweet. 

In his tweet, Musselmann also requested that anyone who knows of any sponsors or people who can assist the young thrower by purchasing javelin shoes and vitamins for him to contact him.

"If you guys know of people who can help him, or sponsor him, let me know! We need javelins shoes supplements. He can be the next Chopra in 4-6 years from now," Musselmann wrote. 

The post has garnered a lot of likes since being shared on social media last evening. It already has amassed more than 3,61,000 views on Twitter alone. One individual wrote in the comment section of the post that the young athlete looks absolutely ready for the next Olympics games, while another predicted him to be the next 'Neeraj Chopra'. Here's how netizens are reacting to Musselmann's post on the micro-blogging platform. 

Neeraj Chopra's Olympics stint

As far as Neeraj Chopra is concerned, the 24-year-old athlete scripted history at last year's Tokyo Olympics after he earned India's first gold medalist in track and field events. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as no other thrower could match his distance. 

While speaking to Republic TV after winning the historic gold at Olympics, Chopra had said that his next aim is to focus on bettering his game and achieving his dream of hitting 90 meters in the javelin throw. 

Image: @MichaelMMG71/Twitter

