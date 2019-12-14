India's Best ODI XI Of The 2010s Decade, Who Were The Top Performers And Why?

India have been one of the most successful ODI teams of the last decade. Their combination of consistent batting and lethal bowling have been instrumental in making the Men in Blue an extremely dominant force in white-ball cricket. India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and followed that up by winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Here are those players who made it possible:

India: ODI XI of the decade (2010-2019)

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was first promoted to open the innings during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. He also scored three double centuries in the format. He hit a devastating 264* against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. He was also an instrumental part of India’s run to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals with as many as 5 hundreds in the tournament, which is a new world record.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has been playing a key role in India's ODI circuit for almost a decade now. Along with Rohit, he has led India's batting, scoring 5518 runs in 133 matches at an average of 44.50. His performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 are noteworthy till date.

3. Virat Kohli

Undoubtedly the greatest ODI player of the past decade, the current Indian skipper was adjudged the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012, 2017 and 2018. He has scored a massive 11520 runs from 239 matches at an impeccable average of 60.31.

4. Ambati Rayudu

India's No.4 woes were solved by Rayudu, who has scored 1694 in 55 matches at an average of 47.05. He wasn't picked for the World Cup. However, he was successful more often than not whenever he got opportunities to score in a competitive middle-order.

5. MS Dhoni (C) and (WK)

Dhoni had captained India to two ICC championship victories. Besides his leadership, he has single-handedly won games for India and is arguably the best finisher of the last decade. He has scored 10599 runs in 347 matches at an average of 50.23.

6. Suresh Raina

Raina has batted lower down the order and has chipped in with vital cameos, which have helped the team on numerous occasions. He is handy with his economical bowling as well. Also an exceptional fielder, Raina has scored 5615 runs in 247 matches at a strike rate of 93.50.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya has been the all-rounder India were looking for after Kapil Dev. He came into the team in the latter half of the decade but has been impactful as he has scored 957 runs at a strike rate of 115.57 and has grabbed 53 wickets at an economy rate of 5.56.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin has bagged 150 wickets in 111 matches in the last decade at an economy of 4.91. He also played a crucial role in India's victories at ICC events.

9. Mohammed Shami

Shami has bagged 131 wickets from just 70 matches at an average of 24.71. With his pace and reverse swing, he has bamboozled many batsmen in the last decade.

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Famous for his swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar has carried the mantle of India's bowling since 2013 and has grabbed 132 wickets in 114 matches at an economy rate of 5.02.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

India's yorker king has taken 103 wickets in just 58 matches and is currently the World's No.1 ODI bowler. His ability to bowl economical overs at the death and grab wickets sets him apart from the rest.

