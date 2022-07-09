India's Predicted XI Vs ENG: Karthik Or Pant - Who Could Play In The XI As Kohli Returns?

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will look to win the second T20I against England on Saturday after registering a huge victory in the first match earlier this week. Several key players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah will join the squad for the second game after missing out on the first T20I on Thursday. The above-mentioned players were handed a three-day break after the conclusion of the one-off Test against England.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management will be forced to drop a few players from the second T20I in order to make way for Kohli, Pant, Jadeja, and Bumrah. It will be interesting to see the changes made by the management and captain Rohit Sharma for the second game, especially when all the players from the first T20I performed really well.

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to retain their place in the playing XI for the second T20I given their amazing performances in the first game. Kohli, who usually bats at No. 3 position, could open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in place of Ishan Kishan, who did not perform well with the bat in the first game.

Rishabh Pant is expected to return to the team as the primary wicketkeeper. Karthik, who has been added to the squad as a pure finisher and played in the first T20I as a wicketkeeper-batter, might have to make way for Pant given his poor performance with both the bat and the gloves in the first game.

Ravindra Jadeja will most likely come in place of Axar Patel for the second game in Birmingham. Patel failed to shine in the first T20I and is expected to make way for Jadeja, who is coming on the back of an amazing century against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match. Jasprit Bumrah will most likely replace Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the second T20I.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

Image: Twitter/BCCI