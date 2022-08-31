Following an impressive win against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian cricket team is all set to face Hong Kong in the Group A match of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and a win for India can make them reach the Super 4 stage. It is likely that Rohit Sharma and Co will head into the match against Hong Kong without altering their Playing XI, but there are still a few unanswered questions for the team.

Will Rishabh Pant return to the playing XI for IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 match?

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant made headlines after he was excluded from India’s playing XI against Pakistan. He was dropped in favour of veteran Dinesh Karthik, which became a talking point for cricket enthusiasts on social media. His absence became an issue for the team as Ravindra Jadeja was the only left-handed batter on the team.

Jadeja walked out at bat at No. 4 following the early dismissal of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, as it was evident that India missed the services of Rishabh. Considering the fact that Hong Kong have three left-arm spinners, Aftab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, and Wajid Shah on their side, the team management could possibly bring in Rishabh at the No. 5 slot. Given that Karthik plays only the specific role of a finisher in the batting lineup, Rohit can bring in Rishabh by replacing the veteran wicketkeeper batter.

Will Rohit Sharma go ahead with KL Rahul in the opening slot against Hong Kong?

Another matter of concern for the Men In Blue will be the form of vice-captain KL Rahul. Following a poor show during India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 where he made a comeback after sitting out for months due to an injury, Rahul walked back to the pavilion on a duck against Pakistan. While young pacer Naseem Shah removed the star batter on the individual score of 1 run, he will be hoping to add valuable runs under his belly during the game against Hong Kong.

India's predicted playing XI against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

While Rohit and KL open, Virat Kohli will most likely retain his place in the Playing XI, along with Suryakumar Yadav and star allrounder Hardik Pandya. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to continue leading the squad’s pace attack comprising of Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and himself, Jadeja is also expected to retain his place in the playing XI. Although Hong Kong is a relatively easy opponent to compete against, India will still look to make the most of the match, keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

India's possible playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh