The Indian cricket team will face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 stage match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Coming on the back of a five-wicket loss against Pakistan in their last game, India is eyeing a win over Sri Lanka, before facing Afghanistan in their last Super 4 game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka heads into the game on the back of consecutive wins, having trounced Afghanistan by four wickets in their first match in the Super 4 stage.

India's top-3 fired up ahead of IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 match

Meanwhile, the Indian opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will continue to open the batting for India after hitting a 50-run stand in the match against Pakistan. They will be followed by star batter Virat Kohli at no. 3, who hit 60 off 44 in the last game and is currently the 2nd highest run-scorer of Asia Cup 2022 with 154 runs to his name in three games.

Will Rishabh Pant get replaced by Dinesh Karthik in playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka?

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to continue at No. 4, as he is India’s 2nd highest run scorer with 99 runs in 3 games, which includes a quick-fire knock of 68* runs in 26 balls against Hong Kong. However, Rishabh Pant’s tally of 14 runs in two games might lead the captain and team management to bring back Dinesh Karthik in the wicket-keeper position. Karthik played the opening game of Asia Cup 2022 for India and has been benched ever since.

What does India's predicted bowling lineup against Sri Lanka looks like?

Meanwhile, with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the tournament, Rohit might bring in Axar Patel as the spin bowling allrounder. Deepak Hooda was given a place in the playing XI against Pakistan and could score only 14 runs in 12 balls off the bat. Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin might also be an all-round option for captain Rohit.

Hardik Pandya is expected to retain his place in the playing XI courtesy of his contributions in both departments so far. With Avesh Khan out due to sickness, Ravi Bishnoi played the previous match and returned with figures of 1/26 in four overs. Although India is expected not to tinker with the playing XI, Ashwin might be brought in as a replacement for Bishnoi.

It is also being reported that Deepak Chahar will be added to the main squad if Avesh doesn't recover in time. In the meantime, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to lead India’s bowling line-up which also includes Arshdeep Singh. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lead spinner for India against Sri Lanka.

India's predicted playing XI vs Sri Lanka-