India's Probable XI For 3rd T20I Vs South Africa As Kohli, Rahul Reportedly Sit Out

Team India is all set to face South Africa in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, in a bid to earn a 3-0 whitewash. With the series already in the bag, it was reported on Monday that India have opted to rest star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the final T20I. This leads to the possibility of India fielding a weaker batting line-up in the 3rd T20I as KL and Virat were among the top scorers for India in the series.

However, with Rahul rested, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is likely to open alongside Rohit Sharma. At the same time, India’s standby at the T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer is expected to replace Kohli at No. 3. Meanwhile, India could also provide an international debut to allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

Rishabh Pant to open, Shreyas Iyer likely at No. 3

Rishabh Pant was included in the playing XI during both the games so far, but hardly got any chance to bat. He is fighting against Dinesh Karthik for a place in the playing XI and is now expected to open in the 3rd T20I. With Virat Kohli being the only backup opener for India in the World Cup, Rishabh might emerge as the new top-order sensation.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has remained a standby for India since Asia Cup 2022. However, with Kohli rested, Shreyas will be a like-for-like replacement in the team. Iyer at No. 3 can provide a solid start to India’s innings.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj up for places in the playing XI

The Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz could be up for his international debut in Indore. He has scored 219 runs with a strike rate of 120.99 and bagged four wickets in 16 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore so far in the Indian Premier League. He has also scored 482 runs in five games for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

Another change in the Indian playing XI could be Mohammed Siraj coming in for Harshal Patel. Siraj was added into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. He is understood to be in the race for a spot in the World Cup squad and the 3rd T20I might give him a perfect occasion to test himself.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh