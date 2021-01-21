India's SCG Test Hero Hanuma Vihari Explains How The Team Overcame Adelaide Debacle

India's middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari has said that the team never spoke about the first Test match that was contested under lights at the Adelaide Oval last month after the visitors suffered a humiliating defeat where they went on to register their lowest-ever Test score of 36 with none of the batsmen succeeding to even reach double figures as opener Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with nine runs to his name.

'After the Adelaide Test...': Hanuma Vihari

"After the Adelaide Test, you won't believe, we as a team we never spoke about the game. We only felt that it has never happened before, I don't think it will ever happen again. It was a freak inning. So let's move on and let's look at it as a three-Test series from Melbourne. Now if you look at it, we have won the series 2-0. The Indian team, the character, and the fight we show, we leave everything on the ground. That's the hallmark of the Indian team. That's exactly how we played", said Vihari.

Team India's great fightback after Adelaide debacle

Even though the Aussies drew first blood, it was India who had the last laugh as they performed exceptionally well in the following Test match at the MCG (Boxing Day), ensuring that the hard-fought third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate before delivering the knockout blow at the Gabba, Brisbane to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by registering a 2-1 win.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

Vihari, Ashwin overcome all odds to do the unthinkable

Both Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth-wicket to ensure that India did not suffer a batting collapse. They wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. Ashwin remained unbeaten on 39 while Hanuma Vihari was not out on 23.

The number six batsman was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, while Ashwin took several blows on his body especially the chest but those blows did not make any difference to their commitment as the duo kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort.

In the end, their efforts paid off as the high-voltage third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate and Team India lived to fight another day with the four-match Border Gavaskar series tied at 1-1.

