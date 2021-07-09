India's Series Versus Sri Lanka May Be Postponed As COVID Ravages Host's Camp: Report

UPDATE: Confirming the development, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told news agency ANI that the India-Sri Lanka ODI series is likely to be postponed to July 17, due to COVID19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp.

The India versus Sri Lanka limited-overs series is likely to be postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases reported in the host's camp, reports stated on Friday. According to ESPNcricinfo, the white-ball series which was slated to take place from July 13 has been proposed to be shifted to July 17. On Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that batting coach Grant Flower who returned along with Lankan players from England had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, Sri Lanka Cricket has revealed that the Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for COVID19. As per the official statement released by the Sri Lanka Cricket, "He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as COVID Positive."

New schedule for India vs Sri Lanka?

As per the report, the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 13, is likely to be played on July 17. The second and third ODI will take place on July 19 and 21 respectively. The T20I series is likely to begin from July 24.

However, there is no official confirmation by the BCCI or Sri Lanka Cricket over the postponement of the series. Notably, The Sri Lankan players who have returned from England have been kept under quarantine, and therefore the players have not started their training session for the India series.

Following the completion of the Sri Lana-England series, multiple COVID cases were reported in the English camp due to which the entire English squad was placed under quarantine. In fact, the ECB announced a new 18-member squad for the Pakistan series.

India vs Sri Lanka series

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 (tentative). India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series. Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

