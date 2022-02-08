India's Siraj Says Virat Kohli Told Me Something I'd Never Be Able To Forget

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj heaped praises on Virat Kohli and talked about how the former national skipper motivated him to keep performing well. Siraj made his international debut in 2017, but it was only after the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy that he was able to make a name for himself at the highest level.

In the absence of stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj didn't flatter to deceive. In only three Tests, he was India's top wicket-taker in the series, having scalped 13 wickets with one five-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Mohammed Siraj praises Virat Kohli

It was during the same tour when Siraj's father passed away. The BCCI had given the pacer the option to return home, but he stayed back in Australia for national duties. Siraj said that Kohli gave him a pat on the back after he lived up to the expectations in Australia. “Virat Kohli told me something I’d never be able to forget. After returning from Australia, he said ‘Miyan, well bowled, what you’ve done in Australia is unbelievable. Nobody will be able to forget what you’ve done there. Keep at it and keep your focus on fitness and keep putting in the hard work,'" Mohammed Siraj said on the RCB podcast.

'To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for support'

Last month, Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain after serving the nation since December 2014. Siraj termed Kohli his "brother" and expressed a lot of gratitude.

“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain, King Kohli,” Siraj wrote.

Siraj and Kohli are also two of the players the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Siraj was picked to play for RCB back in 2018, but since the 2020 edition, the seamer has given an account of the damage he can do.

Image: PTI