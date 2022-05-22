Last Updated:

India's Skipper Rohit Sharma Seeks Break From International Cricket After IPL 2022: Report

Rohit Sharma has reportedly asked the BCCI for a break from cricket following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on May 29.

Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians, led by India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma, finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on Saturday, after earning a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). While Mumbai’s win pushed RCB through to the IPL 2022 Playoffs, Delhi were knocked out of the qualification race. Meanwhile, the India skipper Rohit Sharma is now being linked with reports claiming he has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break after the IPL.

As reported by InsideSport, a senior BCCI official informed them about the development and said, “Yes, Rohit asked for a break and it’s understandable. He played all the games for Mumbai Indians and it takes a toll especially when the team doesn’t do well. We understand that. We want him fresh for the England tour”. The India men’s cricket team is due to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series, starting from June 9, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

Rohit Sharma's dismal form in IPL 2022

The development comes after reports emerged that the selectors are looking to keep a few senior players in the squad against the Proteas. South Africa is sending a strong side for the assignment and the fact that Rohit has struggled with his form in the IPL 2022 might be the reason behind the break. The MI skipper scored only 268 runs in 14 games at an average of 19.14 in the season.

This was the first time in his IPL career that Rohit finished a season without scoring a fifty and he has now played 22 IPL innings, without doing so. Out of the 14 matches in IPL 2022, Rohit was dismissed for single-digit scores a total of five times. However, the break might work in Rohit’s favor as India will travel to England for playing one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs in July.

The BCCI is yet to give an official announcement about Rohit's availability for the T20I series against South Africa, and it is expected to come when they release the squad. South Africa, meanwhile, have announced a strong team for the T20I assignments, which will be led by Temba Bavuma. Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje and David Miller are some of the big names, who return to the Proteas squad. 

South Africa's squad for T20Is vs India- Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

