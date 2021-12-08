India's Sports Fraternity Condoles CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise In Tragic Chopper Crash

Prominent names in the Indian sports fraternity took to Twitter on Wednesday to condole the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life after a horrific helicopter crash earlier in the day. Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife were among the 13 others, who passed away in the helicopter crash in Upper Coonoor Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Extending his condolences following the unfortunate demise of Gn. Bipin Rawat in his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to CDS Rawat on his Twitter account while Yuvraj Singh said he is saddened by the tragic and untimely death of Gen. Rawat and his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other individuals of the Indian armed forces. He concluded the tweet by extending his deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers. India's Test captain Virat Kohli also extended his condolences to Bipin Rawat's family. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad also took to their social media accounts to express their condolences.

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 8, 2021

VVS Laxman said that he is deeply saddened to know about the developments after the horrific helicopter crash. Laxman mentioned India would always be grateful to the late Chief of Defence Staff for his service to the country. Team India fast bowler Mohammad Shami also expressed his sadness after hearing the news of CDS Rawat's demise. Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu and legendary sprinter PT Usha also tweeted to express their thoughts about the tragic helicopter crash at Coonoor.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/b4qwfAW2Kz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2021

Extremely tragic news about the helicopter crash near Conoor. RIP #BipinRawat sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UHc2x3j0SB — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) December 8, 2021

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, CDS, Mrs. Rawat, and the 11 others on board the chopper. My prayers for the departed souls, and deepest condolences to the families. Om Shanti. 🙏 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) December 8, 2021

IAF on chopper crash

Indian Air Force earlier tweeted, “Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today”. Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN. With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident”.

(Image: PTI)