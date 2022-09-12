India's Squad For T20 World Cup: Complete Analysis, Surprise Exclusions, Concerns And More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Monday. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November this year. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side with KL Rahul as his deputy. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Dinesh Karthik have also been named in the squad. Arshdeep Singh has also been given an opportunity despite an average Asia Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup: Surprise exclusions in India's squad

The exclusion of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, and Shikhar Dhawan from the World Cup squad has come as a big surprise given their performances in the recent past. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi's name on the standby players' list has also come as a surprise.

India T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Concerns

One of the major concerns for Team India going into the upcoming T20 World Cup will be Ravindra Jadeja's absence. Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 midway due to a right-knee injury. His participation in the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa is also under doubt. Jadeja has not been included in the T20 World Cup squad.

Another concern for Team India will be the choice of wicketkeeper for the World Cup with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik both named in the squad. The confusion of picking between Pant and Karthik in the playing XI was clearly visible during the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have become fully fit and have been included in the World Cup squad. It remains to be seen how they will perform a spending several weeks without playing cricket. India's hopes wrest on Bumrah and Harshal playing their best in Australia. Mohammed Shami has been named as a standby player for the tournament considering the type of pitches that Australian grounds will offer. Australian grounds are traditionally known for their bouncy pitches, which provide assistance to fast bowlers with the ability to hit the deck hard. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar are also part of the standby players' list.

India's squad for T20 World Cup

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Image: BCCI