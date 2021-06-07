India's Sri Lanka Tour Schedule Announced: ODIs To Begin On July 13 Followed By 3 T20s

While all eyes are fixed on the World Test Championship finale set to be played in England, the schedule of India's tour to Sri Lanka, which will witness a second string of the Men in Blue with the main squad in England, has been announced. India is set to tour the island nation for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The first ODI will begin on July 13 and the final T20 of the tour will be played on July 25, marking the end of a short tour lasting nearly two weeks.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16 and July 18, respectively. The T20 series will commence from July 21 onwards with the second and final being played on July 23 and July 25, respectively. The schedule announced by Sony Sports India on Monday, also carried the pictures of Shikhar Dhawan and Isuru Udana on its promotional Twitter post, possibly hinting at the respective captains of the competing teams. Significantly, the broadcasters have ensured that India's Test tour of England does not coincide with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

📺 Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX#SLvIND #INDvSL #SonySports #Cricket pic.twitter.com/P3ZeGTjDXl — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) June 7, 2021

Rahul Dravid to coach India in Shastri's absence?

As the tour of the island nation is set to take place at a time when the main team will be busy with its Test appointment against England, the BCCI is expected to field a squad of 'white ball specialists' in order to clear its selection doubts for the T20 World Cup later this year. While the board is yet to name the squad and the management staff, speculations around the interim substitute of head coach Ravi Shastri have already begun.

Amongst the pool of interim coaches for the Sri Lanka tour, former India captain Rahul Dravid has come out as the frontrunner. Dravid, who has donned multiple roles for Team India throughout his career, has never been a part of the Men in Blue's managerial staff. However, the Bengaluru-lad has coached the India A and the U-19 team from 2016 to 2019 before he was appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

In the absence of Ravi Shastri and his team, the BCCI is mulling to bring Rahul Dravid on board along with his support staff from NCA to manage the team in Sri Lanka. Pertinently, it has been speculated that after Anil Kumble's departure as the Head Coach, the BCCI had offered Dravid to be at the helm of Team India, however, the former cricketer had turned down the offer citing personal reasons.

Moreover, with Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma being busy with the Test series against England in the UK, the BCCI could also appoint Shikhar Dhawan as the interim skipper of the team touring Sri Lanka. The limited-overs tour could also see some IPL budding stars and new faces could earn their maiden India call up.

Amongst these, Devdutt Padikkal and Chetan Sakariya are most likely to feature with the former's name also doing rounds for the England tour before the squad was announced. CSK's prodigy Ruturaj Gaikwad is also amongst those likely to receive a call. Other than the newcomers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Pandya brothers, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan could be on the plane to Sri Lanka.

India's tour of England will end on September 14 and with the schedule of the remainder of IPL yet to be chalked out, the BCCI would want the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal to be match ready with the World Cup set to begin in October.