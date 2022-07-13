India's Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 44 Places, Makes Huge Climb In ICC T20I Batting Rankings

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has significantly improved in the most recent ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, which were revealed on Wednesday. Yadav rose 44 places to occupy the fifth spot among batsmen in the ICC Men's T20I rankings after a stunning century against England on Sunday. Yadav is now India's top-ranked T20I player as a result of this. The top four men's T20I batters are Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Aiden Markram, and Dawid Malan.

Yadav, who made his international debut against England in March 2021, has played a total of 19 T20Is and has scored 537 runs at an impressive average of 38.35 and with a whopping strike rate of 177.22. Yadav has four half-centuries and one century in the shortest format. His century against England on Sunday saw him make massive gains in the men's T20I player rankings. Yadav has also played 8 ODIs for India and has scored 267 runs at an average of 53.40.

The next best-ranked T20I batter for India is Ishan Kishan, who witnessed a fall in the latest rankings. Kishan is currently ranked 12th in the ICC men's batting rankings. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the other Indian players in the top 20 of the ICC Men's T20I rankings for batters, placed at 18th and 19th positions, respectively. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who once held the record for holding the No. 1 position in the T20I batting rankings for the most number of months, currently sits at the 25th spot.

Bhuvneshwar, Harshal gain in bowling rankings

Yadav isn't the only Indian player to make massive gains on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. Yadav's teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered the top 10 of the T20I bowling rankings courtesy of his amazing performances against England and Ireland. Kumar is currently ranked eighth in the T20I bowling rankings. Kumar finished the T20I series against England with the best bowling figure of 3/15, which also earned him the player of the series.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Harshal Patel has also gained in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, moving up to the 23rd spot in the standings for bowlers. Patel gained 10 spots in the latest rankings.

