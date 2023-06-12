India's Tour Of West Indies 2023: Check Full Schedule & Timings For Upcoming Series

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Why you're reading this: Following their dismal performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), where they experienced a heavy defeat at the hands of Australians, Rohit Sharma's Team India is gearing up for a comprehensive tour in the Caribbean from July to August. As two-time runners-up, India aims to claim the coveted ICC Test Mace in the upcoming third edition of the WTC, commencing with a series against the West Indies. In July, Team India is slated to engage in a two-Test series against the West Indies.
India will have a month-long tour of West Indies where they would start with two Test matches starting July 12, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in which a completely new team under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy will be plying its trade with IPL performers likely to be rewarded.
While another WTC final defeat will hurt the team, there is a strong feeling that the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid will be looking at some options going into the next WTC cycle, which starts with the series in the Caribbean.
1st Test - July 12 to 16 (Windsor Park, Dominica)
2nd Test - July 20 to 24 (Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad)
Timing: 7:30 PM IST onwards
1st ODI - July 27 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
2nd ODI - July 29 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
3rd ODI - August 1 (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)
Timing: 7:00 PM IST onwards
1st T20I - August 3 (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)
2nd T20I - August 6 (National Stadium, Guyana)
3rd T20I - August 8 (National Stadium, Guyana)
4th T20I - August 12 (Broward County Stadium, Florida)
5th T20I - August 13 (Broward County Stadium, Florida)
Timing: 8:00 PM IST onwards
India played six series and a total of 18 matches in the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Of the 18 matches, India won 10 games, lost 5, and drew three, accumulating 58.8 percentage points. India finished second in the WTC 2021-23 standings, right below the current world champions Australia. India reached the final of the competition after defeating Australia at home in February-March. India, however, lost the final against the same team at the Oval on Sunday.
