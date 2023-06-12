India's Tour Of West Indies 2023: Check Full Schedule & Timings For Upcoming Series

Why you're reading this: Following their dismal performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), where they experienced a heavy defeat at the hands of Australians, Rohit Sharma's Team India is gearing up for a comprehensive tour in the Caribbean from July to August. As two-time runners-up, India aims to claim the coveted ICC Test Mace in the upcoming third edition of the WTC, commencing with a series against the West Indies. In July, Team India is slated to engage in a two-Test series against the West Indies.

3 things you need to know

Team India recently lost the WTC final against Australia by 209 runs

This will be India's first series of the upcoming third edition of the WTC cycle

India are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is against West Indies in the Caribbean

India will have a month-long tour of West Indies where they would start with two Test matches starting July 12, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in which a completely new team under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy will be plying its trade with IPL performers likely to be rewarded.

While another WTC final defeat will hurt the team, there is a strong feeling that the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid will be looking at some options going into the next WTC cycle, which starts with the series in the Caribbean.

India's tour of West Indies: Full schedule

Tests

1st Test - July 12 to 16 (Windsor Park, Dominica)

2nd Test - July 20 to 24 (Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad)

Timing: 7:30 PM IST onwards

ODIs

1st ODI - July 27 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

2nd ODI - July 29 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

3rd ODI - August 1 (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

Timing: 7:00 PM IST onwards

T20Is

1st T20I - August 3 (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

2nd T20I - August 6 (National Stadium, Guyana)

3rd T20I - August 8 (National Stadium, Guyana)

4th T20I - August 12 (Broward County Stadium, Florida)

5th T20I - August 13 (Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Timing: 8:00 PM IST onwards

India's performance in WTC 2021-23

India played six series and a total of 18 matches in the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Of the 18 matches, India won 10 games, lost 5, and drew three, accumulating 58.8 percentage points. India finished second in the WTC 2021-23 standings, right below the current world champions Australia. India reached the final of the competition after defeating Australia at home in February-March. India, however, lost the final against the same team at the Oval on Sunday.

